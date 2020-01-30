Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

MFG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.13. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 106.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

