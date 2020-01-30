Mizuho Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $295.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $298.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

