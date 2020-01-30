Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Posts Earnings Results

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MINI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 6,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,527. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

MINI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

