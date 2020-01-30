Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $282.79. The stock had a trading volume of 345,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,090. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

