Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,072,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $603.61. 12,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $581.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $372.75 and a 12 month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

