Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.80. 18,281,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,971,165. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $58.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

