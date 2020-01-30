Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Down 5.3%

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $11.19, approximately 703,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 196,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $241.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

