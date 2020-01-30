Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

