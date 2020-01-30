Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 201,572 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,572 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $296.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

