Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Quanta Services by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,507. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

