Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

PNM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 289,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,886. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

