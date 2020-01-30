Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $347,000 in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Fortive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 671,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,279. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

