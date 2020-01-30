Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,101 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,594 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,489,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,762. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

