Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 14,212 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 4.06% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.