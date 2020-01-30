Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 816 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,519,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 486,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Yum China by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 407,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 285,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. 123,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

