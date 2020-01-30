Mooncoin Trading Down 46% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00712366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007128 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,439,154,137 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

