Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 527 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.47. 91,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

