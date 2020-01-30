Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

