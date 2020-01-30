Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 492 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 343,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,460. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

