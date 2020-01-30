Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Illumina by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $14.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.58 and its 200 day moving average is $306.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

