Morgan Stanley Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $55.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.94.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $45.36 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

