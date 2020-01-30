Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 18th

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:MSI traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 139,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,437. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$26.09 and a 1-year high of C$35.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

