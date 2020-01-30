Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Down 1.2%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.69), 9,250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 65,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.71).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.62.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.