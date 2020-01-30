Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD) fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.13, 49,850 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 41,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.