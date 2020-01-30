Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.90. Mullen Group shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.