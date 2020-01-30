Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Shares of MUSA traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.51. 57,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.24.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.