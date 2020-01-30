MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. MutualFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

In other news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $479,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.