Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

