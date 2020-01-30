N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded N Brown Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Shares of BWNG traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.15 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The stock has a market cap of $239.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.16.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

