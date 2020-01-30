NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,815. The firm has a market cap of $329.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.07. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.