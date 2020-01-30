NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,815. The firm has a market cap of $329.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.07. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.
