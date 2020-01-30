Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Issues Earnings Results

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

NYSE:NTP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 1,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

