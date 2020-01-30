National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

National Access Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:NACNF) dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 56,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 98,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

National Access Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NACNF)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of April 18, 2019, it operated 25 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for National Access Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Access Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.