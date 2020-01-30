National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.96.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$63.26 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$46.12 and a 12-month high of C$63.95. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.14.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.62 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.44, for a total value of C$1,670,442.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,633.68. Insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,045,188 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.40%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.