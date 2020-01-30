National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Update

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NFG traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 845,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

