Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, approximately 62,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 178,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neo Lithium Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

