NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in NetEase by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.76. NetEase has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.