Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Update

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.23. 780,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,138. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 607.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
