Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading 10.3% Higher

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29, 572,786 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,092,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

