NevaCoin (NEVA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. NevaCoin has a market cap of $21,075.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001831 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000519 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 549.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,499,700 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.