New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,000 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

NYSE JEC opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

