New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,996 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of WRB opened at $72.75 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.