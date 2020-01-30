New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Chemed worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $480.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.79 and a 200-day moving average of $424.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

