New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.23 Million Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

In related news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

