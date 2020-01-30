New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

