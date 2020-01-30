New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $36,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $13,112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $7,762,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYV opened at $70.57 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,057.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

