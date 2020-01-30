NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:NLNK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 390,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,845. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 330,510 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

