NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $188.85 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.39.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

