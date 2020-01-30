NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 771 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 514,258 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 233,094 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.