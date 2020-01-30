NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 3,889 Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Onespan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Onespan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Onespan by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $692.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onespan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,220.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,221 shares of company stock worth $10,913,660. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

