NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Barclays were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barclays by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 303,564 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 45.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Barclays by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BCS opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

